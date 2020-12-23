The Chart for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected 24.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/18/20 that Apparel Marketplace Poshmark Files for IPO

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.32, which is -$3.98 below the current price. REAL currently public float of 83.77M and currently shorts hold a 12.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 1.60M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went up by 24.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.72% and a quarterly performance of 36.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.50% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of 59.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $23 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to REAL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 17th of the current year.

REAL Trading at 46.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +60.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +24.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.09. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Wainwright Julie, who sale 196 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 17. After this action, Wainwright Julie now owns 3,740,328 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $3,920 using the latest closing price.

Wainwright Julie, the Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal Inc., sale 135,000 shares at $14.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Wainwright Julie is holding 3,740,524 shares at $2,019,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.95 for the present operating margin

+63.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -30.42. The total capital return value is set at -51.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.09. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 41.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.