Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) went up by 11.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price has collected 22.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 14 hours ago that 5 ways Joe Biden can accelerate America’s shift to electric vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ :PLL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Piedmont Lithium Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.35, which is $10.1 above the current price. PLL currently public float of 9.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLL was 2.78M shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL stocks went up by 22.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.26% and a quarterly performance of 341.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 318.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Piedmont Lithium Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.78% for PLL stocks with a simple moving average of 148.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on December 11th of the current year 2020.

PLL Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL rose by +22.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +304.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.01. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Limited saw 277.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.23.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 9.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.