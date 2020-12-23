Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX(TM) (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.14, which is $7.93 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 32.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 1.19M shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.54% and a quarterly performance of 5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for Myovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of 41.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2020.

MYOV Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw 47.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Lang Matthew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.41 back on Dec 18. After this action, Lang Matthew now owns 145,865 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $254,054 using the latest closing price.

Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo, the Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 2,000 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo is holding 136,048 shares at $52,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

The total capital return value is set at -451.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -507.03. Equity return is now at value 203.80, with -201.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.