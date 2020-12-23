Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KeyCorp (KEY)?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/20 that Huntington Bancshares Agrees to Merge With TCF Financial

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.27, which is -$0.1 below the current price. KEY currently public float of 971.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 8.77M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.67% and a quarterly performance of 36.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

KEY Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, KeyCorp saw -22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Hayes Robin, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 2,500 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Evans Trina M, the Director, Corporate Center of KeyCorp, sale 15,861 shares at $16.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Evans Trina M is holding 83,620 shares at $261,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +22.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 83.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.61. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.