Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -7.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $2.06 above the current price. PLG currently public float of 49.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 2.01M shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -7.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.23% and a quarterly performance of 145.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 237.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.24% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.22% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of 148.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at 80.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +101.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw 189.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.96. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.