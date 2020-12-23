Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Resideo Names Travis Merrill Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :REZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Resideo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.80, which is $3.88 above the current price. REZI currently public float of 107.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REZI was 1.43M shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.77% and a quarterly performance of 112.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Resideo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.87% for REZI stocks with a simple moving average of 93.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to REZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 06th of the current year.

REZI Trading at 35.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.05. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 79.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from LAZAR JACK R, who purchase 6,666 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, LAZAR JACK R now owns 43,052 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $99,990 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Resideo Technologies Inc., purchase 3,333 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 19,630 shares at $49,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+27.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 10.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.29. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 82.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.21. Total debt to assets is 25.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.