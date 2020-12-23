Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) went up by 6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 13.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Heron Therapeutics Resubmits New Drug Application to FDA for HTX-011 for the Treatment of Postoperative Pain

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HRTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $10.96 above the current price. HRTX currently public float of 90.60M and currently shorts hold a 20.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRTX was 870.93K shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stocks went up by 13.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.05% and a quarterly performance of 39.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Heron Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.97% for HRTX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.08. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,158 shares at the price of $13.97 back on May 01. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 0 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,176 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-144.34 for the present operating margin

+57.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -140.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.08. Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.