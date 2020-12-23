Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that Hiring Frenzy for Pharmacists as Covid-19 Vaccines Roll Out

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.44, which is $14.78 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 8.51M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of 17.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.26% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

CVS Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.24. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Lotvin Alan, who sale 7,138 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Lotvin Alan now owns 8,023 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $499,660 using the latest closing price.

Flum Joshua Matthew, the EVP, ENT STRATEGY & DIGITAL of CVS Health Corporation, sale 21,460 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Flum Joshua Matthew is holding 25,001 shares at $1,502,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.95 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 139.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 39.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.