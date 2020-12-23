Here’s How Your Trade Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) Aggressively Right Now

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs of Wanda Sports Group

Is It Worth Investing in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ :WSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.13. WSG currently public float of 40.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSG was 135.20K shares.

WSG’s Market Performance

WSG stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.13% and a quarterly performance of 20.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.54% for WSG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WSG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSG reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for WSG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

WSG Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSG rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Wanda Sports Group Company Limited saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+14.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stands at -26.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.63. Equity return is now at value -168.90, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG), the company’s capital structure generated 394.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 49.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.