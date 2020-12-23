Here’s How Your Trade Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Aggressively Right Now

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On its Series A Preferred Units

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPLP is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPLP currently public float of 18.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPLP was 18.84K shares.

SPLP’s Market Performance

SPLP stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.36% and a quarterly performance of 42.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Steel Partners Holdings L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.76% for SPLP stocks with a simple moving average of 49.68% for the last 200 days.

SPLP Trading at 26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLP rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. saw -23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLP starting from Steel Excel Inc., who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Steel Excel Inc. now owns 553,745 shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., valued at $199,801 using the latest closing price.

Steel Excel Inc., the 10% Owner of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., sale 464 shares at $37.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Steel Excel Inc. is holding 559,145 shares at $17,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.85 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), the company’s capital structure generated 135.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.61. Total debt to assets is 27.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.