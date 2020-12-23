Buy or Sell Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.32. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Canada Goose Partners with ITK and Canadian North to Bring Much Needed PPE to Inuit Communities

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.34, which is $2.36 above the current price. GOOS currently public float of 59.11M and currently shorts hold a 13.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.35M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of 4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.18% for GOOS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2020.

GOOS Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -14.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.64. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 27.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.38.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 74.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.60. Total debt to assets is 34.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.