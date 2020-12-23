Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Just Got Our Attention

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that C3.ai Now Rivals Snowflake for Title of Priciest Tech Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.25, which is -$58.86 below the current price. ABNB currently public float of 101.58M. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 24.31M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.11% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $180 based on the research report published on December 18th of the current year 2020.

ABNB Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.12% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +30.76%. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.36 for the present operating margin

+75.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -14.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 45.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.