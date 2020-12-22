Why uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went down by -16.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.69. The company’s stock price has collected -17.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that uniQure Announces Clinical Update on Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Program

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.22, which is $33.16 above the current price. QURE currently public float of 39.79M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 409.20K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went down by -17.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.57% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.46% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of -18.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $80 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to QURE, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 09th of the current year.

QURE Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.44. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Kapusta Matthew C, who sale 12,501 shares at the price of $48.41 back on Dec 16. After this action, Kapusta Matthew C now owns 265,237 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $605,173 using the latest closing price.

Kapusta Matthew C, the CEO, CFO, Managing Director of uniQure N.V., sale 11,355 shares at $45.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Kapusta Matthew C is holding 265,237 shares at $513,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1663.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -1705.82. The total capital return value is set at -39.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.04. Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.44. Total debt to assets is 16.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 351.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.