Why RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.91. The company’s stock price has collected 10.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates RigNet, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ :RNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNET is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RigNet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. RNET currently public float of 14.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNET was 122.14K shares.

RNET’s Market Performance

RNET stocks went up by 10.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of 19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for RigNet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for RNET stocks with a simple moving average of 81.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNET

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to RNET, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

RNET Trading at 18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNET rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, RigNet Inc. saw -16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+25.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for RigNet Inc. stands at -7.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -181.70, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on RigNet Inc. (RNET), the company’s capital structure generated 248.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.31. Total debt to assets is 46.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.