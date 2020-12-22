Why Ford Motor Company (F)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Here’s Why EV Stock Pivotal Is Spiking

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.33, which is $0.01 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.83B and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 65.19M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of 31.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.13% for F stocks with a simple moving average of 33.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to F, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

F Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who purchase 194,950 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Apr 30. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 828,922 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,000,035 using the latest closing price.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, the Director of Ford Motor Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that LECHLEITER JOHN C is holding 120,000 shares at $50,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 472.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.53. Total debt to assets is 60.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.