We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), Here is What We Found

Is It Worth Investing in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :COCP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COCP is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. COCP currently public float of 48.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCP was 3.35M shares.

COCP’s Market Performance

COCP stocks went up by 11.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.85% and a quarterly performance of 60.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 311.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.20% for Cocrystal Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for COCP stocks with a simple moving average of 41.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2020.

COCP Trading at 48.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +88.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5722. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw 239.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stands at -733.84. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.31. Equity return is now at value -146.10, with -135.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.