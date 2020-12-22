Wall Street Praises Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) After Recent Earnings Report

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock price has collected -12.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.43, which is $5.47 above the current price. TALO currently public float of 46.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 861.26K shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went down by -12.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.25% and a quarterly performance of 34.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Talos Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.97% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

TALO Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw -73.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Abendschein Robert D., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Abendschein Robert D. now owns 95,628 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $417,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 77.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.