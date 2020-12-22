The Chart for Diginex Limited (EQOS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 13.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s stock price has collected 51.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Diginex adds Borrowing and Lending capabilities

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.13. EQOS currently public float of 1.71M and currently shorts hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 498.86K shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went up by 51.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.59% and a quarterly performance of 0.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.11% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.04% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.31% for the last 200 days.

EQOS Trading at 41.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.71%, as shares surge +27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +62.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Diginex Limited saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.