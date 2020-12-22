The Chart for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/20 that Buy Cable Stocks, Analysts Say. 2021 Will Be Another Strong Growth Year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 196.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.10.

ATUS currently public float of 75.60M and currently shorts hold a 51.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 6.63M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of 34.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to ATUS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 07th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.77. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw 29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Next Alt S.a.r.l., who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $35.10 back on Nov 23. After this action, Next Alt S.a.r.l. now owns 37,069,305 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $35,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Next Alt S.a.r.l., the Director of Altice USA Inc., sale 3,300,000 shares at $28.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Next Alt S.a.r.l. is holding 38,069,305 shares at $92,631,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.43 for the present operating margin

+43.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +1.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,039.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.23. Total debt to assets is 70.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,080.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.