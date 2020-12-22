Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/26/20 that Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.16. TECK currently public float of 523.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 4.64M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.90% and a quarterly performance of 25.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 55.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECK reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TECK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

TECK Trading at 17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.89 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at -5.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.24. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.