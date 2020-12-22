PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Just Got Our Attention

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) went up by 9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s stock price has collected 5.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that PDS Biotech Announces Mount Sinai Publication of Studies Showing Superior Induction of Antibodies by Versamune(R)-based COVID-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ :PDSB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDSB is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.62. PDSB currently public float of 16.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDSB was 447.35K shares.

PDSB’s Market Performance

PDSB stocks went up by 5.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.50% and a quarterly performance of -16.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for PDS Biotechnology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for PDSB stocks with a simple moving average of 15.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDSB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PDSB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDSB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDSB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PDSB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PDSB, setting the target price at $5.45 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

PDSB Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw -15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDSB

The total capital return value is set at -74.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.70. Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -64.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.