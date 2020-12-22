Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) went up by 30.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s stock price has collected 27.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Nuverra Adopts a Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX :NES) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NES currently public float of 8.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NES was 8.91K shares.

NES’s Market Performance

NES stocks went up by 27.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.87% and a quarterly performance of 7.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.13% for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.84% for NES stocks with a simple moving average of 48.38% for the last 200 days.

NES Trading at 31.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.88%, as shares surge +41.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NES rose by +27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.79 for the present operating margin

+0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -32.65. The total capital return value is set at -8.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.56. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -35.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES), the company’s capital structure generated 22.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.40. Total debt to assets is 16.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.