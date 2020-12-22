NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) went down by -4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s stock price has collected -4.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that NuStar Energy L.P. Closes on Sale of Its Texas City Terminals to BWC Terminals for $106 Million

Is It Worth Investing in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE :NS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NS is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.11, which is $0.92 above the current price. NS currently public float of 97.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NS was 705.85K shares.

NS’s Market Performance

NS stocks went down by -4.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.99% and a quarterly performance of 30.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for NuStar Energy L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for NS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

NS Trading at 19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, NuStar Energy L.P. saw -41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NS starting from Hill Dan J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Sep 28. After this action, Hill Dan J now owns 58,614 shares of NuStar Energy L.P., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Bates Jesse D, the Director of NuStar Energy L.P., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Bates Jesse D is holding 41,752 shares at $14,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.10 for the present operating margin

+33.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuStar Energy L.P. stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.66. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 56.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.