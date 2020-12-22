Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Westcoast Energy Announces Redemption of Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 10

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Enbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.09, which is $9.33 above the current price. ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 4.26M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.95% and a quarterly performance of 5.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Enbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.75% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.70 for the present operating margin

+29.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +11.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.45. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc. (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 99.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.89. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.