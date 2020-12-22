Is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) a Keeper?

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) went up by 25.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s stock price has collected 36.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that CuriosityStream Taps Industry Veteran Brandon Fong to Oversee North American Distribution and Media Partnerships

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ :CURI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CuriosityStream Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $0.79 above the current price. CURI currently public float of 6.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURI was 175.47K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stocks went up by 36.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.43% and a quarterly performance of 32.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for CuriosityStream Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.06% for CURI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.97% for the last 200 days.

CURI Trading at 37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +31.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +36.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw 32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who purchase 20,500 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 16. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 822,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $226,525 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., purchase 20,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 801,657 shares at $205,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.