Is a Correction Looming Ahead for LendingClub Corporation (LC)

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that The Salt Lake Tribune Names LendingClub a Winner of The Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE :LC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LC is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for LendingClub Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.86, which is -$0.02 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of LC was 1.52M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.95% and a quarterly performance of 80.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for LendingClub Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for LC stocks with a simple moving average of 40.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

LC Trading at 32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, LendingClub Corporation saw -31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Kay Valerie, who sale 4,815 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kay Valerie now owns 67,374 shares of LendingClub Corporation, valued at $30,006 using the latest closing price.

Sanborn Scott, the CEO of LendingClub Corporation, sale 17,163 shares at $5.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sanborn Scott is holding 728,096 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.47 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corporation stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at -2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corporation (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.74. Total debt to assets is 23.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.