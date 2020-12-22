Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Gores Holdings IV Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ :GHIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gores Holdings IV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $0.52 above the current price. GHIV currently public float of 35.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHIV was 1.58M shares.

GHIV’s Market Performance

GHIV stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.58% and a quarterly performance of 1.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Gores Holdings IV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for GHIV stocks with a simple moving average of 7.08% for the last 200 days.

GHIV Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIV fell by -1.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Gores Holdings IV Inc. saw 18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.