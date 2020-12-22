Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) went up by 12.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ :BTBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bit Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BTBT currently public float of 16.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTBT was 710.50K shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.81% and a quarterly performance of 57.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 836.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.53% for Bit Digital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for BTBT stocks with a simple moving average of 109.88% for the last 200 days.

BTBT Trading at 23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.56%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +3.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 1464.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-208.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -207.13. The total capital return value is set at -117.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.91. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -73.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.