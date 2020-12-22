Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Whether Officers and Directors of EQT Corporation (EQT) Misled Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.35, which is $6.8 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 254.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 5.53M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly performance of -8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.26% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 08th of the current year.

EQT Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Beebe Lydia I, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.86 back on May 12. After this action, Beebe Lydia I now owns 5,000 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $12,860 using the latest closing price.

Beebe Lydia I, the Director of EQT Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Beebe Lydia I is holding 4,000 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+8.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.91. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.