Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) went down by -5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.25. The company’s stock price has collected -20.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that ENDRA Life Sciences Extends GE Healthcare Collaboration Agreement for Two Years

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.17. NDRA currently public float of 21.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDRA was 263.09K shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stocks went down by -20.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.31% and a quarterly performance of -5.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.34% for NDRA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.32% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at -8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -20.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8252. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw -57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 17. After this action, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand now owns 41,580 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $18,250 using the latest closing price.

Michelon Francois Roger, the Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., sale 71,519 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Michelon Francois Roger is holding 92,091 shares at $59,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -185.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43. Equity return is now at value -652.00, with -381.80 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.