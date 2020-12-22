Here’s Our Rant About Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) went down by -5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE :SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Skillz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 3.03M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.45% and a quarterly performance of 62.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.74% for Skillz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.06% for SKLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 64.02% for the last 200 days.

SKLZ Trading at 37.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.47%, as shares surge +45.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +2.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 99.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.