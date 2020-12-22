GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Just Got Our Attention

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ :GP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.50. GP currently public float of 12.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GP was 1.14M shares.

GP’s Market Performance

GP stocks went up by 16.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.39% and a quarterly performance of 56.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 1203.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.42% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.48% for GP stocks with a simple moving average of 154.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GP reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for GP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

GP Trading at 33.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP rose by +16.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 1244.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GP starting from Atkinson Fraser, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.55 back on Oct 22. After this action, Atkinson Fraser now owns 1,107,051 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., valued at $62,750 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Fraser, the CEO and Chairman of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Atkinson Fraser is holding 1,102,051 shares at $75,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.82 for the present operating margin

-7.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -55.32. The total capital return value is set at -67.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.