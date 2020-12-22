Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.42. The company’s stock price has collected 15.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/12/20 that Electric vehicle sales expected to grow 50% in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2134.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.17, which is -$1.1 below the current price. RUN currently public float of 146.29M and currently shorts hold a 13.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 6.38M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 15.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.23% and a quarterly performance of 5.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 360.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 74.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

RUN Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.73. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 379.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Dach Leslie A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $63.07 back on Dec 21. After this action, Dach Leslie A now owns 86,839 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $1,576,829 using the latest closing price.

Dawson Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 58,205 shares at $63.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Dawson Christopher is holding 214,672 shares at $3,713,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.41. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.