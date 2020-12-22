Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)?

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) went up by 18.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s stock price has collected 34.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that CleanSpark Provides Update on Bitcoin Mining Operations and Expansion

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ :CLSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is at 3.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CleanSpark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $2.2 above the current price. CLSK currently public float of 15.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSK was 2.49M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stocks went up by 34.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 105.85% and a quarterly performance of 62.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 282.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.92% for CleanSpark Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.94% for CLSK stocks with a simple moving average of 238.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on December 11th of the current year 2020.

CLSK Trading at 103.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +114.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +34.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,047.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 307.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-151.00 for the present operating margin

-75.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -232.79. The total capital return value is set at -77.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.06. Equity return is now at value -168.30, with -125.40 for asset returns.

Based on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.