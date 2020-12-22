cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) went up by 11.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss September 30, 2020, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX :YCBD) Right Now?

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for cbdMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.20. YCBD currently public float of 32.74M and currently shorts hold a 12.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YCBD was 677.66K shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD stocks went up by 11.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.74% and a quarterly performance of 38.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for cbdMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.05% for YCBD stocks with a simple moving average of 46.42% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw 29.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YCBD starting from Sellers Bakari T., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sellers Bakari T. now owns 2,531 shares of cbdMD Inc., valued at $34,300 using the latest closing price.

Ghiloni Peter J., the Director of cbdMD Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Ghiloni Peter J. is holding 300,000 shares at $18,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.72 for the present operating margin

+61.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at -192.08. The total capital return value is set at -55.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -180.95. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 28.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.