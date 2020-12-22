Can Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Remain Competitive?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went up by 11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.82. The company’s stock price has collected 15.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Rent-A-Center Is Buying a Smaller Rival for $1.65B. Investors Approve.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is -$0.91 below the current price. RCII currently public float of 53.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 537.08K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went up by 15.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.50% and a quarterly performance of 31.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Rent-A-Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.35% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of 44.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $34 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

RCII Trading at 17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII rose by +15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.19. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw 36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from Short Maureen B, who sale 4,056 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Short Maureen B now owns 62,531 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $133,848 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JEFFREY J, the Director of Rent-A-Center Inc., purchase 188 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BROWN JEFFREY J is holding 20,624 shares at $5,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.23 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 21.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.63. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), the company’s capital structure generated 112.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.92. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.