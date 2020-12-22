Buy or Sell Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that ARKO / GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announce Business Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ :HYAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HYAC currently public float of 40.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYAC was 434.71K shares.

HYAC’s Market Performance

HYAC stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.81% and a quarterly performance of -8.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.32% for HYAC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

HYAC Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYAC fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HYAC

Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

