Buy or Sell Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) went up by 49.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.75. The company's stock price has collected 52.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEX is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Anterix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.00. ATEX currently public float of 15.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEX was 111.42K shares.

ATEX’s Market Performance

ATEX stocks went up by 52.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.10% and a quarterly performance of 20.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Anterix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.10% for ATEX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATEX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ATEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEX reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for ATEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ATEX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ATEX Trading at 38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares surge +50.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEX rose by +52.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.41. In addition, Anterix Inc. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEX starting from Guttman-McCabe Christopher, who sale 1,590 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Dec 16. After this action, Guttman-McCabe Christopher now owns 44,020 shares of Anterix Inc., valued at $47,303 using the latest closing price.

Gangeri Elaine, the Chief Acc Officer, Treasurer of Anterix Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $30.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Gangeri Elaine is holding 27,298 shares at $30,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2372.19 for the present operating margin

-310.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anterix Inc. stands at -2406.52. The total capital return value is set at -17.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.39. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anterix Inc. (ATEX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.45. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 397.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.11.