At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/11/20 that Christmas Decorations Are in Short Supply

Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for At Home Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $6.35 above the current price. HOME currently public float of 64.27M and currently shorts hold a 13.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 2.72M shares.

HOME’s Market Performance

HOME stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly performance of 3.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 188.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 46.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOME

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOME reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HOME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to HOME, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

HOME Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +393.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 184.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from AEA Management (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 10,536,504 shares at the price of $16.93 back on Nov 05. After this action, AEA Management (Cayman) Ltd now owns 0 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $178,383,013 using the latest closing price.

AEA INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of At Home Group Inc., sale 10,536,504 shares at $16.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that AEA INVESTORS LP is holding 0 shares at $178,383,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -15.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -111.40, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 301.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.10. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.