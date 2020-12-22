Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went up by 9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 4.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Sportsman’s Warehouse, FireEye, Fubotv, Anixa Biosciences, or Velodyne Lidar?

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. ANIX currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 523.40K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went up by 4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.15% and a quarterly performance of 6.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.21% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.05% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.33% for the last 200 days.

ANIX Trading at 23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw -16.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from Titterton Lewis H jr, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Sep 11. After this action, Titterton Lewis H jr now owns 1,020,326 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $83,200 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR AMIT, the Chief Executive Officer of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 28,000 shares at $2.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that KUMAR AMIT is holding 262,000 shares at $59,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4588.50 for the present operating margin

-153.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anixa Biosciences Inc. stands at -4658.82. The total capital return value is set at -229.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -218.31. Equity return is now at value -160.80, with -142.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.