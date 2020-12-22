A Lesson to Learn: Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) went up by 31.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s stock price has collected 81.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONVO is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. ONVO currently public float of 6.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONVO was 152.12K shares.

ONVO’s Market Performance

ONVO stocks went up by 81.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.69% and a quarterly performance of 95.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Organovo Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.02% for ONVO stocks with a simple moving average of 41.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONVO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2018.

ONVO Trading at 51.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.21%, as shares surge +50.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONVO rose by +81.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Organovo Holdings Inc. saw 89.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-853.73 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organovo Holdings Inc. stands at -852.00. The total capital return value is set at -59.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.46. Equity return is now at value -71.00, with -67.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.65.