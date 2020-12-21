Why Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ :HTBK) Right Now?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBK is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $0.69 above the current price. HTBK currently public float of 57.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBK was 205.12K shares.

HTBK’s Market Performance

HTBK stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.89% and a quarterly performance of 38.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Heritage Commerce Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for HTBK stocks with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HTBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HTBK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 18th of the current year 2020.

HTBK Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBK fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Heritage Commerce Corp saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBK starting from Benito Michael Eugene, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, Benito Michael Eugene now owns 65,537 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp, valued at $41,594 using the latest closing price.

DiNapoli Jason Philip, the Director of Heritage Commerce Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that DiNapoli Jason Philip is holding 301,788 shares at $89,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Commerce Corp stands at +26.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), the company’s capital structure generated 9.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.