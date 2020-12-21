Why ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that ALX Oncology Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALXO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.00, which is -$8.56 below the current price. ALXO currently public float of 23.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALXO was 201.18K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.93% and a quarterly performance of 123.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.12% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.90% for ALXO stocks with a simple moving average of 74.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $55 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALXO, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

ALXO Trading at 43.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +17.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +3.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.16. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw 177.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 995,000 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $1,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.98 for the present operating margin

+9.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stands at -401.23. The total capital return value is set at -268.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -269.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.