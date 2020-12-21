We Analyzed the Future Direction of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), Here is What We Found

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) went up by 9.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected 18.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Announces Resumption of Its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion(R) Cortical Visual Prosthesis at UCLA

Is It Worth Investing in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ :EYES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYES is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $0.83 above the current price. EYES currently public float of 13.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYES was 1.58M shares.

EYES’s Market Performance

EYES stocks went up by 18.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 98.83% and a quarterly performance of 90.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.34% for Second Sight Medical Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.98% for EYES stocks with a simple moving average of 42.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYES stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for EYES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYES in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYES reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for EYES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2015.

EYES Trading at 66.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +98.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYES rose by +18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3164. In addition, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. saw -71.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYES starting from McGuire Jonathan Will, who sale 1,793 shares at the price of $5.44 back on Feb 20. After this action, McGuire Jonathan Will now owns 23,826 shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc., valued at $9,754 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.50 for the present operating margin

+36.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stands at -994.14. The total capital return value is set at -472.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -528.01.

Based on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), the company’s capital structure generated 35.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.34. Total debt to assets is 15.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.