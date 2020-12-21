We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qualys Inc. (QLYS), Here is What We Found

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went up by 18.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.22. The company’s stock price has collected 31.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/19/20 that FireEye, Crowdstrike enjoy record days as SolarWinds hack leads to soaring security stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.38, which is -$15.71 below the current price. QLYS currently public float of 33.58M and currently shorts hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 372.39K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went up by 31.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.67% and a quarterly performance of 29.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Qualys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.53% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $99 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to QLYS, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

QLYS Trading at 31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +38.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.42. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw 49.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Hank Jeffrey P, who sale 2,382 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Dec 17. After this action, Hank Jeffrey P now owns 10,425 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $250,110 using the latest closing price.

POSEY BRUCE K, the VP, GC and Corp. Sec. of Qualys Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $100.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that POSEY BRUCE K is holding 96,108 shares at $300,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.22 for the present operating margin

+78.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc. (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.82. Total debt to assets is 7.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.