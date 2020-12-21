We Analyzed the Future Direction of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), Here is What We Found

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) went down by -18.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.55. The company’s stock price has collected -8.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that AlloVir Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T Cell Therapy Targeting Four Devastating Respiratory Viruses

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AlloVir Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is $10.73 above the current price. ALVR currently public float of 23.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALVR was 279.03K shares.

ALVR’s Market Performance

ALVR stocks went down by -8.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.61% and a quarterly performance of 14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for AlloVir Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.17% for ALVR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $41 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALVR reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for ALVR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALVR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

ALVR Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR fell by -8.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.47. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw 40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Jovan-Embiricos Morana, who purchase 2,900,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Jovan-Embiricos Morana now owns 2,800,000 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $49,300,000 using the latest closing price.

VAN BEEK JEROEN B, the Chief Commercial Officer of AlloVir Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that VAN BEEK JEROEN B is holding 524,640 shares at $51,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16182.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AlloVir Inc. stands at -14447.88. The total capital return value is set at -34.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.39.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.98.