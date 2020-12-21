We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), Here is What We Found

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) went up by 22.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Nantkwest, RealPage, Aerojet Rocketdyne, AIM ImmunoTech, or Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AJRD) Right Now?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AJRD is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.83, which is -$0.37 below the current price. AJRD currently public float of 75.52M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AJRD was 815.91K shares.

AJRD’s Market Performance

AJRD stocks went down by -3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.83% and a quarterly performance of 4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.13% for AJRD stocks with a simple moving average of 27.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJRD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AJRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AJRD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $54 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJRD reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AJRD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AJRD, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

AJRD Trading at 34.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +36.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJRD rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.10. In addition, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJRD starting from CORCORAN THOMAS A, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $44.52 back on Jun 10. After this action, CORCORAN THOMAS A now owns 100,239 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., valued at $302,736 using the latest closing price.

Tucker Mark A, the Chief Operating Officer of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., sale 12,594 shares at $52.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Tucker Mark A is holding 135,327 shares at $655,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.14 for the present operating margin

+18.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 20.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.89. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), the company’s capital structure generated 119.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.40. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.