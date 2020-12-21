Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that WashREIT Completes the Sale of Two Office Properties for $106.5 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE :WRE) Right Now?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRE is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $1.66 above the current price. WRE currently public float of 81.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRE was 450.37K shares.

WRE’s Market Performance

WRE stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of 12.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.51% for WRE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WRE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $24 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for WRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

WRE Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRE fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.26 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.88. Total debt to assets is 41.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.