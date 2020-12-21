Wall Street Pummels Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) After Recent Earnings Report

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) went down by -19.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.89. The company’s stock price has collected -5.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Frequency Therapeutics to Host Investor Event on the Potential for Restorative Treatments for Acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FREQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $4.19 above the current price. FREQ currently public float of 26.18M and currently shorts hold a 15.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREQ was 191.14K shares.

FREQ’s Market Performance

FREQ stocks went down by -5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.43% and a quarterly performance of 32.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.74% for FREQ stocks with a simple moving average of 51.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREQ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FREQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREQ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $36 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREQ reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for FREQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FREQ, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

FREQ Trading at 25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +33.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.08. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw 83.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Loose Christopher R., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $40.63 back on Dec 17. After this action, Loose Christopher R. now owns 39,782 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,001 using the latest closing price.

Loose Christopher R., the Chief Scientific Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Loose Christopher R. is holding 47,782 shares at $311,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.42 for the present operating margin

+41.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stands at -64.76. The total capital return value is set at -19.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.38. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 59.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.