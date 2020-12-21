Wall Street Pummels Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) After Recent Earnings Report

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went up by 17.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s stock price has collected 17.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Earthstone Energy Announces Significant Midland Basin Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.46, which is $0.23 above the current price. ESTE currently public float of 21.75M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 169.04K shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went up by 17.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.71% and a quarterly performance of 97.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for Earthstone Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.89% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 78.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

ESTE Trading at 52.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +40.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw -22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lumpkin Mark Jr, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 18. After this action, Lumpkin Mark Jr now owns 182,747 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $33,750 using the latest closing price.

Oviedo Tony, the EVP, PAO of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Oviedo Tony is holding 93,146 shares at $83,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.70 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 50.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.41. Total debt to assets is 15.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.